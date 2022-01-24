Purchase Access

With the winter sports playoffs right around the corner, here is what is happening in Thatcher.

The boys soccer team defeated Benjamin Franklin 3-2 on Thursday, January 20.

Joby Rojas scored two goals for Thatcher while Cooper Lee added a goal.

With the win, Thatcher improves to 8-0 in conference play.

“All of our offense comes from our defense and quickly transitioning,” Thatcher soccer coach Isaac Rogers said.

Thatcher’s girls fell to the Chargers 3-1 at Benjamin Franklin High School.

The girls fall to 4-4 in the conference with the loss and have lost three matches in a row.

Thatcher’s boys and girls soccer teams returned to the pitch on Tuesday, January 25. to play the American Leadership Academy at Eastern Arizona College, after the paper went to press.

The girls basketball team extended their win streak to eight after double-digit wins over Coolidge, Safford and Globe last week.

Friday, the girls traveled to Globe and defeated the Tigers 59-14. On Thursday, Thatcher defeated Safford 46-34. Last Tuesday, the girls defeated Coolidge 65-35.

On the boy’s side, the Eagles defeated Globe 73-40 on Thursday.

The girls squad is now 10-1 in conference play, and the boys had a 7-4 conference record as of Monday morning.

The Eagles boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court on Tuesday to host the Florence Gophers, after the paper went to press.

The teams host ALA Ironwood on Friday, with the girls taking the court at 5:30, and the boys at 7.

