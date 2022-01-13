Thatcher sports teams continued their winning ways this week as the spring semester got fully underway.
The Eagles girls’ soccer team hosted San Tan Foothills and came away with a 9-1 win.
The boys team also came through victorious over San Tan Foothills, winning 7-1.
The soccer teams host Veritas Prep on Saturday, with the girls match starting at 1 p.m., and the boys set to start at 3 p.m.
The boys and girls basketball teams hosted American Leadership Academy-Ironwood on Monday with mixed results.
Thatcher’s girls came through with a 67-41 win, while the boys fell 46-36.
The Eagles girls improved to 7-5 overall, with a 5-1 conference record, and the boys dropped to 9-2 this year, with a 4-2 conference mark.
“They are definitely playing hard and our defense has improved over the course of the season,” girls basketball coach Griffin said. “We just need to improve on offense.”
The Eagles have a month to start finding the basket before the playoffs start.
“It is just going to take some games for our ball and player movement to improve,” Griffin said. “Our shooting percentages and free-throw percentages need improvement also as we are also not shooting too well so we need to improve in multiple areas.”
Thatcher’s defense has not allowed over 50 points in their last three wins.
“I think we are halfway to our potential, we just have to get out of our own heads and start shooting and operating to our abilities,” the coach said. “I am not sure what the issue is but I believe we will improve with more games under our belt.”
Griffin singled out junior Ashlyn Thompson for her contribution to the team.
“Ashylyn has had great balance with her play on offense and defense,” Griffin said. “She has also done a great job at leading the team.”
Thompson is averaging six points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists for the Eagles.
“They are fun kids who enjoy playing with each other so I appreciate that aspect of coaching,” Griffin said. “They play hard too which is what I enjoy the most.”
The teams played San Tan Foothills Friday night after the paper went to press.
The boys and girls teams host Gilbert Christian on Saturday starting at 5:30 for the girls and 7 p.m. for the boys.