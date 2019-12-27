THATCHER — The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) shook up Thatcher High School sports world with its new sports alignment schedule for 2020-22 seasons.
Thatcher will be moving from the 2A East Region to the 3A South Central Region for football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.
The AIA places schools into specific conferences based on the schools’ enrollment numbers.
Thatcher High School student body population is 538, which makes Thatcher the smallest school in the 3A South Central Division.
The 3A South Central conference teams and enrollment include American Leadership Academy-Ironwood (964 students), Coolidge (815), Florence (878), Globe (549), and San Tan Foothills (897), all of which average 205.15 more students than Thatcher.
With the AIA realigning schools to a new and bigger conference, this could help cease the number of student-athletes who transfer to another school to play sports without moving to a new city.
Thatcher is the only school in Graham and Greenlee counties to moving to a larger conference.
Thatcher joins Safford in the 3A Conference, but the Gila Valley rivals will play in two different divisions. Safford has an enrollment of 869 students and will remain in the 3A South Division.