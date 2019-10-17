WILLCOX — Endurance, patience and speed were all on display from runners on a warm Tuesday afternoon.
Schools including Fort Thomas, Thatcher, Morenci, Safford and more came to Willcox for a make-up race and to see who wanted the win more.
“I didn’t do that great in today’s race, but most of my teammates did amazing today and I’m very proud of them for that,” said Willcox’s Sloan Williams.
For the boys, Safford’s Jacob Urrea came in first place with a time of 18 minutes, 18.363 seconds, and Morenci’s Jordan Mares came in third place.
For the boys team placing, Thatcher took home the bacon, placing first place with a score of 44.
Safford came in second place with a score of 59, and Morenci took third place with a score of 72.
“Today’s race, I felt pretty good about going into it. The wash part of the race was hard and difficult; but other than that, I felt pretty good,” said, Morenci’s Kayla O’Connell.
O’Connell was the only varsity runner for the Wildcats and took first place overall for the girls with a time of 22:28.492.
Thatcher took first place as a team with a score of 29, and Fort Thomas and Safford tied for sixth place overall for the girls.