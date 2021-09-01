If Aug. 31 was any indication, Gila Valley volleyball fans should be in store for lots of excitement this season.

The Lady Eagles of Thatcher and the Roughriders locked up in a battle royal. Thatcher managed a three-game sweep that could have gone either way for most of the night.

In the first game Pima put up an early seven points before THS could close the gap to 7-5.

The Lady Eagles managed the first tie of the night at 9-9. (There would be a total of 22 ties in all three games.)

Pima was able to maintain a slight edge through most of the game. But trailing 23-21, the Eagles put up four straight points to claim Game One of the night, 25-23.

Game Two was toe-to-toe, or as old boxing writers use to say, “It was as a donnybrook.” Neither team would concede a single point. There were ties at 12 different points during the game.

Readers Survey

As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier

With the score knotted at 21 each, Thatcher went on a 4-2 scoring run to reach the game winning 25 points with Pima only two points back at 23 again.

Thatcher struck first in the final game and built a 5-3 lead before Pima came charging right back to tie things up yet again, this time at 9-9.

Ties at ten, eleven, twelve and thirteen, with 13 being the last time the teams would match on the scoreboard.

Down the home stretch the Lady Eagles went on a 12-4 scoring run to ensure the sweep.

It is a long way to the end of October so local fans should be in for lots excitement with their respective home teams this season.

Tags

Load comments