The Aug. 31 match between the Thatcher Lady Eagles and the Pima Roughriders was characterized by this photo. Every point was battled over and there were 22 ties over the three games. Thatcher managed a three-game sweep, 25-23, 23-23, and 25-17.
Photos by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Tuesday night the students at THS staged a “White Out” to support the Lady Eagles volleyball team in their match up with Pima. Some went so far as to wear white bath robes and bring pots and pans to bang on. Hope they cleared all of this with Mom!
Ashlyn Thompson goes high above the net to make this block Tuesday night.
Lady Eagle Olivia Lint receives and sets this ball Tuesday night in an exciting match up between rivals Thatcher and Pima.
Molly Brown keeps her eye on the ball as did fans on hand Aug. 31 as Thatcher and Pima faced off in an “edge of your seat” match up.
Roughrider Aubrie Sherwood puts the ball into play Tuesday night. Pima was swept in a hotly contested match up with Thatcher, 24-23,25-23 and 25-17.
Sadie Allred sets the ball high for her teammates Tuesday night.
Aubrie Sherwood and Ashlyn Chlarson reach high to block an incoming shot by the Lady Eagles.