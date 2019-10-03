MORENCI — Thatcher’s passing was on point and, to help even further, Thatcher had stellar hitting to help finish off Morenci.
As the region rivalry showdown went on, the Wildcats fought back; however, the Eagles had the Wildcats’ number.
The No. 2-ranked Thatcher Eagles swept the No. 10 Morenci Wildcats on Wednesday, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22.
“We had to keep our energy up and play as a team, and really had to keep are blocks down as a team,” said, Thatcher’s Marleigh Nicholas. “Moving forward, we just need to keep consistent so we don’t have those up and downs with the other team.”
In the first set, the Wildcats had their opportunities to take game one, but little issues and small mistakes made it hard to come back, especially with the Eagles capitalizing on each error.
After a hard-fought first set, the Lady Eagles still had momentum, thanks to Dallys Casillas’s four straight aces to help lead her team to a set two victory over the Wildcats.
Nicholas added four straight service points, and Taya Baldwin and Haylee Layton had a duo block party for the Eagles in the win.
However, the Lady Wildcats didn’t go down without a fight. Angel Ontiversos and Devanue Medina contributed with multiple blocks and points to help keep the Wildcats in the third game.
Toward the end, though, the Eagles’ Liv Lunt helped secure the win with multiple aces and several blocks.
“Mostly, our coverage on our tips (was off,) but, otherwise, we did pretty good,” said, Morenci’s Juliauna Forgach-Aguilar.
The Morenci Wildcats (5-2) hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets (5-5) on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m.
The Thatcher Eagles (8-2) hosted the Benson Bobcats (6-2) on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m.