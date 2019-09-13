THATCHER — Thatcher hosted Safford in a gridlocked rivalry game on Friday. Both teams put up strong defenses, but Thatcher managed to find two gaps to take the win 14-0.
It was a battle of the defensive lines in the first time as both teams jockeyed to break past all the defenders to find the elusive end zone. Both teams gave turnovers on fumbles in the first quarter, and Thatcher gave up a second fumble in the second quarter, but Safford ended up having to put at the end of their possession.
Safford head coach Eric Hjalmarson said, “This was very similar to the Snowflake game. It was a defensive battle. We have to figure a few things out. We’re a good football team. Thatcher has a very good change of becoming a four-time state champion.”
Both teams dug themselves out a few jams and Thatcher’s Mark Wren finally found the end zone off of a 40-yard run. The extra point was good and Thatcher led 7-0 at halftime.
Thatcher head coach Ramon Morales said, “We knew it was going to be a tough game. Safford has some talented kids. They have some big kids. We knew we were going to be in for a dogfight, just grind it out for four quarters. It wasn’t pretty. We made some mistakes and put the ball on the ground twice, but I’m real proud of my kids.”
Both teams kept each other out of the end zone in the third quarter. Halfway through the final quarter, the Eagles created one last hole in the Bulldogs’ defense. Bretton Dodge scored an 11-yard touchdown run and the extra point was good again.
Thatcher’s Collin Thompson said, “We’ve seen the film. Our coaches put in a great game plan we’ve been working on all week. We made some mistakes early. It just took a bit to get going. Safford wanted it. We wanted it. It was a battle to start. It just took some work to wear them down and open one up.
Thatcher (0-0 conference, 2-1 overall) head to Benson on Friday Sep. 20 for a game at 7:00 p.m.
Safford (1-1 conference, 1-2 overall) host Show Low on Friday Sep. 20 at 7:00 p.m.