Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Thatcher High School’s basketball teams are both in good shape heading into the playoffs.

The girls basketball team defeated Coolidge 60-41 on Feb. 4.

“We ran the floor pretty well and beat them down the court frequently,” Thatcher coach Dennis Griffin said. “Our transition offense helped us a lot.”

With the win, the girls improved to 14-2 this season. Thatcher’s boys lost to Coolidge 61-57 in overtime.

The boys fall to 11-5 after the loss.

On Tuesday, the boys and girls basketball teams hosted Tanque Verde, after the paper went to press.

Friday, the basketball teams travel to face the Florence Gophers.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles boys soccer team defeated Eastmark 5-0, ending the regular season with a perfect 11-0 overall record. The girls soccer team lost 3-2 to Valley Christian on Feb. 4.

With the loss, the girls finish the season at 7-8.

On Tuesday, the soccer team hosted Pusch Ridge at Eastern Arizona College in a 3A state playoff match, after the paper went to press.

Tags

Load comments