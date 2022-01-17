Thatcher High School teams are making a push for the postseason as regional play continues.
Jan. 15 saw the girls soccer team fell to Veritas Prep 2-1. With the loss, the Eagles drop to 4-4.
The boy’s soccer team came out strong and never looked back, winning 4-0 over the Falcons.
“We have a lot of senior leadership with 18 seniors on our roster,” Thatcher soccer coach Issac Rogers said.
Seniors Hunter Lee, KC Hobbs, Joby Rojas and Slade Shupe each scored for the Eagles.
With the win, the Eagles improved their record to 7-0.
The boys have mainly utilized a 4-3-3 formation this season.
“We value defense and focus on defending first then offense,” Rogers said. “We feel this formation transitions to an offensive formation easily and allows the offensive players an ability to lead the attack.”
The girls basketball team defeated the Gilbert Christian Knights 52-36 on Saturday, improving their record to 10-5.
The girls have won their last five games and are tied for first in the 3A South with Coolidge.
On Friday, the Eagles boys defeated the San Tan Foothills Sabercats 54-38.
Thatcher’s boys were stopped Saturday, falling to the Knights in a nail-biter, 47-44.
Heading into this week, the boys are 11-3 this season.
Tuesday, the boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Coolidge to take on the Bears.
Thursday, the basketball teams travel to Safford with the girls tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys tipping off at 7.