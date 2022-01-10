It was an eventful week for the Thatcher athletic program as multiple teams came away victorious.
The girls basketball team came through in the clutch as the Eagles defeated Show Low 41-31 on Saturday. The girls also defeated Snowflake in a nail-biter on Friday, emerging with a one-point victory over Snowflake, 51-50.
With the wins, the Eagles improve to 8-5 this season, with a 4-2 record in non-invitational games and a 4-1 conference record.
The girls are currently 11th in the 3A state rankings.
The Thatcher’s boys basketball team beat also beat Show Low on Saturday, 58-47.
The Eagles boys record now sits at 8-1 this season.
Thatcher is currently ranked fourth in the 3A state rankings.
Both basketball teams squared off against ALA Ironwood on Monday night after the paper went to press.
The teams return to the home court to face off against San Tan Foothills on Jan. 14, with a 5:30 tip for the girls, 7 p.m. for the boys.
The Eagles boys soccer team won 8-0 against Florence on Jan. 6.
Senior Hunter Lee led the Eagles with three goals while Joby Rojas added two goals.
After the win, Thatcher improves to 9-3-1 this season.
Thatcher’s girls won big against Florence last Thursday as well, coming away with a 9-0 victory.
The win helps Thatcher’s record improve to 3-5-1.
The teams faced San Tan foothills on Tuesday night after the paper went to press.
Girls soccer returns to the field on Jan. 15 to face off against Veritas Prep at 1 p.m. The boys will then host the Falcons at 3 p.m.
For the wrestling team, Thatcher has a meet at St. David on Jan. 12.