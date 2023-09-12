Avery Bingham (1).jpg

Thatcher senior Avery Bingham attempts to put the ball over an outstretched blocker at the Westwood Tournament of Champions, played Sept. 8 in Mesa.

Things started well for Thatcher High's volleyball squad at the recent Westwood Tournament of Champions in Mesa, but after an opening win over 4A Marcos de Niza, the sledding became pretty rough.

The Lady Eagles dropped their remaining five Pool D matches at Skyline High School against a lineup consisting of 5A Millennium, 6A Desert Ridge, 5A Chaparral, 5A Desert Mountain and 6A Shadow Ridge.

Marli Lopeman (1).jpg

Thatcher setter Marli Lopeman (3) puts the ball up during the Westwood Tournament of Champions, played Sept. 8 in Mesa.

Tags

Load comments