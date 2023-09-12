Things started well for Thatcher High's volleyball squad at the recent Westwood Tournament of Champions in Mesa, but after an opening win over 4A Marcos de Niza, the sledding became pretty rough.
The Lady Eagles dropped their remaining five Pool D matches at Skyline High School against a lineup consisting of 5A Millennium, 6A Desert Ridge, 5A Chaparral, 5A Desert Mountain and 6A Shadow Ridge.
They subsequently were placed in the Bronze single-elimination bracket, where they were dispatched by 6A Gilbert High.
The 31st annual Westwood Tournament, played across four venues, involved 36 teams from regions 3A through 6A. Given Thatcher High's placement in the lowest end of that range, the Lady Eagles were facing long odds before they ever took the floor.
Despite the losses, Head Coach Kim Orr said her young team is gaining valuable experience.
“We are improving and feeling good about a lot of things,” said Orr, after pool play. “Of course, there is a lot of improvement to be made, but we have improved in areas where we were struggling earlier (in pool play).”
Thatcher, which owns 13 state volleyball championships dating back to 1974, made it to 2022's Region 3A state semifinal before losing to eventual champion Snowflake.
“We are down a little bit more this year,” Orr said. “Our level isn’t as quite where it was last year. Even with the losses, we are improving immensely. We don’t really have any tall girls but getting a hand on the block has been an improvement.”
Orr said that the Lady Eagles have been playing well as a team, but added Maggie Draper and Makenzi Lunt have been solid at the libero and outside hitter positions.
Thatcher continues the regular season on Wednesday, traveling to nearby Pima before hosting Valley Christian on Sept. 15.
