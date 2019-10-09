PIMA — In a packed arena with both student sections going crazy, the Roughriders were unable to cage the Eagles.
Thatcher won in four sets, 30-32, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14.2
“Our student section really helped us a lot with their cheering. It kept us going, and after losing that first set, we knew we couldn’t lose another one,” said Thatcher’s Liv Lunt.
Lunt had five kills in the match for the Eagles.
In the first set, bodies were flying all around the court as each team try to show who wanted it more. The Eagles had a small lead throughout most of the first set.
After a quick time out, Brooke Chlarson helped ignite the Lady Roughriders and pull within reach of the Eagles. With six ties and four different lead changes toward the end of the first set, the Roughriders’ Sadie Mecham, aces and assists were the right combo at the right time to help Pima squeeze by.
The second and third sets were just like the first. Thatcher’s Mikaela Jorgensen and Liv Lunt were doing their best to protect the net and get kills to put points on the scoreboard. Meanwhile, teammates Laney Morris and Dallys Casillas combined for nine aces to put Thatcher in a comfortable lead.
“I think we played well in all of the matches. I just think in the last match, we lacked a little bit of communication; but, overall, I felt we played really well,” said Pima’s Madeline Kay.
The No. 9-ranked Pima Roughriders (8-6) looked to bounce back when they hosted the Benson Bobcats (8-4) on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m.
The Thatcher Eagles (11-2) went on the road to face the Bisbee Pumas (8-10) on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m.