THATCHER — The No. 8-ranked Eagles finished the season strong with a victory win over the Bears, giving the Eagles momentum heading into the playoffs.
Thatcher beat Coolidge, 2-0, on Thursday afternoon.
“Today was a huge win. With this win, we won our region and, for the first time in our program’s history, went undefeated in region play,” said Thatcher head coach Isaac Rogers.
The Eagles’ Hunter Lee scored both goals in Thursday’s match. Meanwhile Thatcher keeper Brandon Udall blanked Coolidge with 10 saves.
Thatcher (12-5-1 overall, 7-0 in region) will be moving onto the playoffs. If the No. 8 ranking holds up, the Eagles get an automatic berth in the state tournament and would open play at home on Feb. 12.
If the Eagles drop a spot, they will take part in a play-in match on Feb. 7 to qualify for state.