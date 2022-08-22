Collin Thompson received his fair share of repetitions last year for the Concordia College (Minn.) football team.
The Thatcher High School graduate expects even more playing time this season.
Collin Thompson received his fair share of repetitions last year for the Concordia College (Minn.) football team.
The Thatcher High School graduate expects even more playing time this season.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore was part of a rotation, entering games depending on situations. For example, he usually saw action on the opponent’s third-down and long plays, he said, because “We put in our faster guys.”
He played defensive end, lining up on the wider side of the field, typically where the faster defenders are positioned.
“I was in charge of keeping the running backs and quarterback from running too far outside,” he said.
In nine games, Thompson finished with 22 tackles, with four stops for loss, both second most among the defensive linemen.
“I’ve become a much better pass defender,” he said. “I’ve been working on my run-stop game.”
Although he has improved his technique, he is working toward better starts off the snap. “That first step is quick. It’s a lot of leverage,” he said. “Using my hips to get more of a drive or get any advantage I can.”
His season best of four tackles — one solo and three assisted — came during a 49-0 loss and were all on running plays.
He had a season-high three solo tackles during a rout of Hamline. One stop was for no gain, and one was for a loss of 1 yard on a completed pass.
In a loss to Bethel, he had three assisted tackles, yet one was memorable. On a third-and-goal at the Concordia 1, he and a teammate stopped a run for no gain to force a fourth-down pass attempt that was not converted.
“I was actually able to contribute, plug it up,” he said. “They were trying to find somewhere they could sneak it through.”
He had two sacks for a team-high 20 yards lost. On a Macalester College first-and-10, he sacked the quarterback for an 11-yard loss.
“That was actually a stunt between me and the linebacker,” he said. “He goes outside and I’m inside. The running back tried to get me, and I was able to slip through and get the quarterback. He did try to spin out of it.”
The team has a new defensive line coach, Derek Bakken, who Thompson said has instilled a different style of play.
“We’re very much getting after it. Fire out quick,” he said. “It’s a lot more aggressive.”
Thompson said he has gained 20 pounds from his playing weight last year and is now 250.
He has three years, including this season, of eligibility remaining. He said he is adding a second major so that he is able to complete his fifth year at the school.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
Copyright © 1998- • Eastern Arizona Courier • 301 E Highway 70, Suite A, Safford, AZ 85546 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The EASTERN ARIZONA COURIER is owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.