At the start of every race at last Wednesday’s Willcox Invitational cross country meet it looked like the teams from Thatcher had the remainder of the field surrounded. Thatcher had a total of 46 runners entered; 24 boys and 22 girls. On the other end of the spectrum, San Simon had two runners, and St. David had three.
Asked about the large number of kids in his program head Coach Chris Cook said, “Yeah we got a lot of kids, we try to make it fun.”
It was not only fun for the Eagles, it was successful as well. The boys' team took top honors, followed by Safford in second place, Morenci at fifth.
Thatcher’s Joby Rojas crossed the line first with a time of 19:17.89, Jack Hackett of Safford came in behind Rojas with second place time of 19:32.31. The Eagles' Dean Haller was third with a 20:01.90 and Derek Berringer (20:31.36) rounded out the top four spots.
The Thatcher girls finished second behind Benson, with Morenci's girls claiming third place.