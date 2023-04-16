Thatcher senior Bradley Curtis had one last opportunity to showcase his basketball prowess at the high school level after being invited to the Arizona Smallball Podcast’s “Sho Case” held at Florence High School over the weekend.
The exhibition included 17 other seniors from classes 1A-3A.
“It was so fun, and I am so grateful for the invite,” said Curtis, after the game.
Curtis was one of five participants in the dunk contest, alongside Gilbert Christian’s Zach Hohman and Mitch Lightfoot, ALA-Ironwood’s Cory Wood and Florence’s Brian Madden.
“For not practicing any of my dunks except for in warmups here, I think I did pretty good, and it was definitely a fun experience. It was so much fun,” Curtis said.
He was also a member of the winning team, Team Rosatis, defeating Team Jones Ford 127-121. The game featured 12-minute quarters. Team Rosatis also featured Pima’s Grant Ashby and Fort Thomas’ Jayshawn Rambler. Grant Ashby's twin brother, Pierce, competed for Team Jones Ford.
“Me and the Ashby twins have been friends for a really long time,” said Curtis. “So getting to play with them our senior year, especially in a showcase, was really awesome.”
Team Rosatis opened up a 36-33 lead after a quarter but found themselves trailing at the half. They eventually were down 20 points before a monumental comeback in the fourth quarter to sneak away with the win.
Curtis finished with 12 points.
He said he currently has interest from colleges to play basketball at the next level, but he is still weighing his options.