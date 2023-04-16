Bradley Curtis was one of five Dunk Contest participants.jpg

Thatcher's Brad Curtis was among five contestants in the Arizona Smallball Dunk Contest.

 PHOTO AARON TOHTSONI

Thatcher senior Bradley Curtis had one last opportunity to showcase his basketball prowess at the high school level after being invited to the Arizona Smallball Podcast’s “Sho Case” held at Florence High School over the weekend.

The exhibition included 17 other seniors from classes 1A-3A.

