Hannah Spiller's college golf career is coming to a close.
The Thatcher High School graduate is entering the final semester of her playing eligibility for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott.
The senior has been a regular in the lineup since her freshman year and has had top-five finishes in every season.
"I think each season I got a little better. I've been pretty consistent across the board," said Spiller, who graduates in May. "I've done about as well as I thought I would do."
She competed as an individual in the first fall tournament. Though her 155 (76-79) didn't count in the team's scoring, she had the third best score on the team.
She didn't earn a spot in the starting lineup for that tournament after the team's qualifying rounds. "I was doing really well," she said. "The very last day I didn't have a great day."
Spiller finished fourth overall — and fourth among the Eagles — in the team's home fall tournament. She shot 237 (80-78-79) to help the team win.
She was fourth again among the Eagles in the fall finale, as she tied for 14th with a 166 (83-83). The team won its third consecutive tournament.
"Off the tee I've been really consistent this year," she said. "In years past I would get really nervous and start to pull it left and get into some trouble."
In the tournaments she struggled, she cited "courses that don't really suit my game," she said. "They were overseeding greens. It was hard to keep the ball on the green."
Even now, she continues to tweak her swing. "It's constant. Week by week you have to do little things," she said. "It (a change) only works for a couple days."
Her 80.1 scoring average in 17 rounds of her sophomore season, when she was on the all-California Pacific Conference team, was her best average entering this season. She finished runner-up at the conference championship tournament that year.
Women's volleyball
Sophomore libero Maci Lopeman had a career-high 26 digs for Mesa Community College against Arizona Western. Out of Thatcher High, she led players from both teams in the loss and added two assists and two service aces.
Football
St. Olaf College running back Eduardo Ogaz played four of the 10 games. The sophomore out of Safford High had 17 carries for 48 yards.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
