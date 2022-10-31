Thatcher's Maci Lopeman shines on D for Mesa

Maci Lopman was named Oct. 5 as the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Division II Defensive Player of the Week.

Sophomore Maci Lopeman recently earned her first conference weekly honor.

The Thatcher High School graduate was named Oct. 5 as the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Division II Defensive Player of the Week.

