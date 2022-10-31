Thatcher's Maci Lopeman shines on D for Mesa

Sophomore Maci Lopeman recently earned her first conference weekly honor.
The Thatcher High School graduate was named Oct. 5 as the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Division II Defensive Player of the Week.
Sophomore Maci Lopeman recently earned her first conference weekly honor.
The Thatcher High School graduate was named Oct. 5 as the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Division II Defensive Player of the Week.
The Mesa Community College libero was cited for her season-high 18 digs, five service aces and two assists against Yavapai and 12 digs and one assist against Chandler-Gilbert.
She said her preparation before the match — knowing the opponents' tendencies — helped her during the matches. Because she knew what to expect, she didn't have to make in-match evaluations.
"I play my best when I'm relaxed," she said. "When I overthink, I don't play very well."
The 5-foot-7 Lopeman said she has learned new fundamentals that have improved her technique. "Sitting back on the ball on hard hits instead of jumping forward," she said.
She led the team with 3.48 digs per set and 0.26 service aces per set. She had at least 10 digs In 11 of the 14 matches she played as of Oct. 18, matching her double-digit total in 16 matches last year.
As a team captain this season, she said, "I've been trying to improve on my energy and being talkative and being a leader."
She has two years of eligibility after Mesa but said she isn't sure she'll use it because she plans to attend Brigham Young University-Hawaii next.
Women's soccer
Sophomore Jacee Quinn played in eight games for Mesa Community College. Previously at Safford High, the forward had two shots on goal.
Football
Through six games, defensive lineman Collin Thompson led Concordia College with 3.5 sacks and with three quarterback hurries. The junior out of Thatcher High made 16 tackles.
Offensive lineman Cole Motes played in the first seven games for Utah State. He played for Thatcher.
Also from the Eagles, redshirt junior tight end Tyler Roebuck had an 8-yard reception for Colorado Mesa against Fort Lewis. It was the first catch in the five games the transfer from New Mexico State played.
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Ralph Frias, a former Bulldog, played in the first six games for Arizona State.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.