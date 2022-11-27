Thatcher's magic season ends with 42-21 loss in 3A title game

The Thatcher Eagles pose with the consolation trophy following Saturday's loss in the AIA Conference 3A title game in Phoenix.

Thatcher’s perfect season comes to an end as strong performances from senior quarterback Brandon Napier and senior running back Ayden Bingham weren’t enough to keep up with Eastmark’s high-powered offense in a 42-21 loss in Arizona’s 3A State Championship game on Saturday night.

Although Thatcher had chances to keep the game competitive, inopportune fumbles at the end of the third and fourth quarters prevented the Eagles from taking advantage.

Thatcher players confer during Saturday's AIA Conference 3A title game.

