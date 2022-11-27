Thatcher's magic season ends with 42-21 loss in 3A title game

Thatcher’s perfect season comes to an end as strong performances from senior quarterback Brandon Napier and senior running back Ayden Bingham weren’t enough to keep up with Eastmark’s high-powered offense in a 42-21 loss in Arizona’s 3A State Championship game on Saturday night.
Although Thatcher had chances to keep the game competitive, inopportune fumbles at the end of the third and fourth quarters prevented the Eagles from taking advantage.
The game, played at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, featured the two top rated teams in the state’s 3A conference, who brought a combined 25-1 record into the contest.
After a scoreless first quarter, Eastmark quarterback Mack Molander rushed for two touchdowns in the first five minutes of the second quarter to give Eastmark a 14-0 lead. After Thatcher’s Bingham responded with a touchdown of his own with just over a minute left in the half, Molander marched Eastmark’s offense down the field to score again with just seven seconds remaining.
Eastmark’s 21-7 halftime lead is the same halftime score of the first game these two teams played this season on August 26. That game saw a furious Thatcher comeback hand Eastmark its only loss of the season, 31-30. Eastmark Head Coach Scooter Molander said he used halftime to remind his players how much they had improved since they first faced off with Thatcher.
“We just said, 'Look, we’re not the same team that we were then,” he said. “We made our adjustments, particularly on offense on what we needed to do, and we executed.”
After Napier scored on a quarterback sneak partway through the third quarter, Thatcher forced Eastmark to punt, giving the Eagles an opportunity to tie the game. Starting the drive from their own 1-yard line, Thatcher gained 5 yards before a fumble gave Eastmark back the ball in perfect scoring position.
On the next play, Mack Molander found senior wide receiver Austin Johnson for a 7-yard touchdown to take a 28-14 lead. Eastmark never looked back, out-scoring the Eagles 14-7 in the fourth quarter and sealing the game by recovering a Thatcher fumble with just under three minutes remaining.
Thatcher coach Dan Jones knew his team would have to limit turnovers and make difficult defensive stops in order to compete against an Eastmark team much improved since their first meeting three months ago.
“We had to play a perfect game to beat an opponent of that size, and just didn’t do it,” Jones said.
Eastmark, in only its third year with a varsity football program, boasts a father-son duo of coach Scooter and quarterback Mack Molander.
Scooter Molander previously coached at Phoenix’s Brophy College Prep for over a decade, where he won two state championships. Mack, who had a very strong offensive season for the Firebirds, passed or ran for all six of the Firebirds’ touchdowns on Saturday night.
The coach said although his family normally employs a strict “no football talk at the house” rule, last night they made an exception.
“We talked for an hour last night,” the elder Molander said. “Just went through all the play calls and everything. Just making sure everything is locked in.”
He also said it meant a lot to win the state championship alongside his son.
“He’s a heck of a player and a heck of a leader on offense,” he said.
Mack Molander said that he and his father maintained a good relationship through his time as Eastmark’s quarterback, and that it proved to be an asset in the season’s biggest games.
“It’s something special,” he said. “That trust that we have deep down goes a long way. It just means so much.”
Scooter Molander said Eastmark’s early season loss to Thatcher put the Firebirds on the path to becoming a team that could compete for a state championship.
“Losing to Thatcher was a turning point in our season,” he said. “We had to clean up some things. We had to get into some protocols in the ways we operate and were not operating. So that was the best thing that could have happened to us.”
Thatcher entered the game as the 3A conference’s top seed after an undefeated regular season. Although the outcome of the game was not what he and his players had hoped, Jones said he’s grateful for the season he and his players shared.
“These kids live football, and it’s been an incredible journey with them,” he said. “I love every one of them like sons.”