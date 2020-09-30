Tuesday night Thatcher and Safford opened 3A South Central Region competition. The Eagles swept Safford 3-0; 25-11, 25-19 and 25-9, to move to 2-1 and 1-0 in the Region. Safford was 0-2 after Tuesday night.
Thatcher’s JV squad managed to win two very close games, both by a score of 25-23.
In other volleyball action from around the area:
Pima moved to 2-1 with a 3-0 win over 2A east foe Benson Tuesday night, 25-19, 25-14 and 27-17.
As of Tuesday, Morenci was sitting undefeated securing a 2-0 mark with a win over Bisbee; 26-24, 25-11 and 25-19.