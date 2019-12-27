featured The bedrock of sports — fans and cheer squad By Ricky Crisp sports@eacourier.com Ricky Crisp Dec 27, 2019 6 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Safford High School’s cheer squad leads the crowd in support of the Bulldogs during a recent game. Ricky Crisp Photo/Eastern Arizona Courier No area group of fans travel in greater strength — and show as much support for their team — as the Fort Thomas High School fans Ricky Crisp Photo/Eastern Arizona Courier Buy Now When in doubt cheer it out, as the Bulldogs’ Tristin Masisak demonstrates yelling a cheer through a bullhorn. Ricky Crisp Photo/Eastern Arizona Courier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ricky Crisp Follow Ricky Crisp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments