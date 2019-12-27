Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

The bedrock of sports — fans and cheer squad

  • 1 min to read
Safford cheer

Safford High School’s cheer squad leads the crowd in support of the Bulldogs during a recent game.
Fort Thomas fans

No area group of fans travel in greater strength — and show as much support for their team — as the Fort Thomas High School fans
Tristin Masiask
Buy Now

When in doubt cheer it out, as the Bulldogs’ Tristin Masisak demonstrates yelling a cheer through a bullhorn.
Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories