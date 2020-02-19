THATCHER — Thatcher High School football player Collin Thompson is heading to Minnesota to build his college academic career and play football for the Cobbers.
Thompson signed his letter of intent and received a scholarship to Concordia College.
“The football coaches have been super great to be going to and it really seems like a program I want to be a part of. There was just a feeling I felt being there that made me know that it’s where I wanted to be,” Thompson said.
Concordia, in Moorhead, Minn., is a Division III school playing in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Thompson plans on majoring in business, although he said he’s “not sure what exactly within business. Part of what I really enjoyed about Concordia was that they’re a school that’s going to allow me to get a really good education and still be a part of a good football team. I met with the dean of the business school and I really enjoyed what he had to tell me and it seemed like a good fit for me.”