Pima players celebrate following their 35-7 victory Saturday in the Conference 2A semifinal against Willcox.

Three teams from Graham and Greenlee counties will be playing for two state football championships Nov. 26. At least one of them will succeed.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s two top Conference 2A teams, No. 1 Pima and No. 2 Morenci, will be meeting at 2 p.m. at Phoenix’s Desert Vista High School to determine who will own the state title for the next year.

Pima senior running back Wyatt Wiltbank turns the corner against a Willcox defender a 2A Conference semifinal game played Saturday in Safford.
Pima running back Wyatt Wiltbank runs for the end zone in Saturday's 2A Conference semifinal against Willcox.
Pima senior wideout Grant Ashby scores in Saturday's 2A Conference semifinal game against Willcox High School in Safford.
Willcox senior halfback Cristian Pando (10) bursts through for a gain during Saturday's 2A Conference semifinal game against Pima.
Pima's future coaching staff confers on the sidelines during Saturday's semifinal game.

