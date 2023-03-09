Kassidy Dixon, Skye Miller, Vitoria Santana

Three members of the Eastern Arizona College women's basketball team earned All-Conference and All-Region honors in helping lead the Lady Gila Monsters to a first-place finish in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference and a No. 14 ranking in National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I.

Sophomore guard Kassidy Dixon was named the ACCAC’s Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a first team All-ACCAC selection and second team All-Region pick.

