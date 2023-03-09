Three members of the Eastern Arizona College women's basketball team earned All-Conference and All-Region honors in helping lead the Lady Gila Monsters to a first-place finish in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference and a No. 14 ranking in National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I.
Sophomore guard Kassidy Dixon was named the ACCAC’s Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a first team All-ACCAC selection and second team All-Region pick.
The Goodyear, Ariz., native has averaged 9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Gila Monsters (28-1, 22-1 ACCAC) this season.
She was joined on the All-Conference team by sophomore forward Skye Miller.
Miller, who hails from Anchorage, Alaska, has scored 14.1 points per game this season to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. She was also a first-team All-Region selection.
Santo Andre, Brazil, native Vitoria Santana was a third-team All-Conference and second-team All-Region selection. The freshman guard has averaged 9 points per game, as well as 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
First-year coach Angelica de Paulo of EAC was the ACCAC Coach of the Year.
The Lady Monsters were scheduled to be back in action at home Friday for the NJCAA Region 1 Championship game. They will be taking on 25th-ranked Cochise College (27-4, 19-3 ACCAC). The Apaches handed EAC its only loss of the season, a 52-48 contest played Feb. 1 in Sierra Vista. Both teams are on seven-game win streaks.