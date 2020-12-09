Practice and try-outs for Thatcher High School's basketball teams is underway inside the Eagles’ gym. Schedules for the upcoming season are still to be determined by the AIA, but preparations are moving forward.
Boys head coach Kyle Hall said he had 30 young men trying out for the 2021 squad. As Tuesday’s practice session was wrapping up, Hall told the players he was pleased with their efforts and hustle and hard work.
Girls head coach Dennis Griffin had the Lady Eagles working on ball handling and shooting skills. The Lady Eagles also worked on offense and defensive schemes and technics on Tuesday afternoon
The AIA, Arizona Interscholastic Association, is expected to release the 2021 Winter Sports Schedules early next week.