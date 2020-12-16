The Safford Bulldog boys basketball team don't have a "for sure" starting date for the 2021 season, but they've been busy preparing nonetheless.
Coach Sherri Camereno says the team is at full strength with 30 boys working out and no one in quarantine at this time.
The AIA and schools are still working out the final details about the winter sports schedules.
SHS Athletic Director Toni Corona said the AIA Leadership and the District ADs were in meetings to work out the schedules, “but certainly in COVID season, things are always changing and we must be flexible.”