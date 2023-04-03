The Fort Thomas Apaches dropped an 10-4 decision to the Tuba City Warriors last weekend during the Epic Tourneys baseball tournament in the Palo Verde division.

“It wasn’t our best showing, but even with all of the bad we had some good,” said Fort Thomas head coach Sam Diaz. “We had kids that are starting to hit the ball and make plays that they weren’t able to in the beginning. We had one bad inning there at the end.”

Tags

Load comments