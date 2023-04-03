The Fort Thomas Apaches dropped an 10-4 decision to the Tuba City Warriors last weekend during the Epic Tourneys baseball tournament in the Palo Verde division.
“It wasn’t our best showing, but even with all of the bad we had some good,” said Fort Thomas head coach Sam Diaz. “We had kids that are starting to hit the ball and make plays that they weren’t able to in the beginning. We had one bad inning there at the end.”
Tuba City jumped out to a 2-0 lead after their first at bat. In the second inning, Damare Dosela was walked and scored on multiple passed balls, as he made his way around the diamond.
The Apaches scored two runs in the third inning, Kobe Pearson and Allen Gilbert scored on Anthony Bonillas’ RBI-single.
Tuba City had a strong fourth inning, scoring seven runs to take a commanding 10-3 lead. Michael Olivar scored in the latter stages of the game, but Tuba City was quick to end the game.
“The kids get a little nervous and get down on themselves,” said Diaz. “We are going to make errors, but we have to forget about them and keep playing and keep our heads up.”
Fort Thomas couldn’t recover from the bad inning and the game slipped away.
“I couldn’t tell you why, but we just couldn’t make the routine ground ball plays,” said Diaz. “We are having kids playing new positions each game, and we are trying to find that perfect rotation.”