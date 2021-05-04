Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters Catarina Ferreira and Isis Smith have been named NJCAA All Americans. Ferreira was selected to the Second Team and Smith was named Honorable Mention. Catarina was also named to the All-Tournament Team for the NJCAA National Tournament.
Two Gila Monsters named NJCAA All Americans
- Eastern Arizona Courier
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
-
Local woman dies in rollover crash
-
Big Buck Benefit brings back big backers
-
Graham County loses another resident to COVID-19, overall cases continue to drop
-
Ducey signs bill allowing EAC, other junior colleges to offer four-year degrees
-
Thatcher officer involved in non-injury crash
-
GCSO's contract with U.S. Marshals remains in place
-
Safford PD identifies victim in fatal car accident
-
Bears spotted twice this week in Graham County
-
Gale Preston Switzer, Sr.
-
2021 Safford Rotary Club / Phyllis Bryce Teacher Recognition Program