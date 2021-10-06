The Thatcher Eagles showed one and all why they are the No. 3 ranked class 3A volleyball team in the State of Arizona as they handily beat American Leadership Academy Ironwood Tuesday night and Florence Wednesday night.
The wins moved THS to 4-0 in region play, 8-1 against other 3A conference teams, and 10-1 overall. The conference loss was to No. 1 ranked Snowflake while their one non-conference loss was to 4A Mesquite.
The Eagles established their dominance early over ALA as they built a 13-4 lead at which time ALA called a time-out. The Warriors went on an 8-2 scoring run that cut the margin 15-12.
At this point Thatcher used stellar net play by Ashlyn Thompson, Olivia Lunt, Peyton Devlin and Marley Motes to shut ALA down, and claim the 25-16 win.
In Game Two, strong performances at the service line were the key to picking up that win. Laney Morris went to the service stripe with score 5-4, Thatcher. Laney maintained the serve for five points until ALA broke through at 10-4 following an Ironwood time-out.
At 12-6 Ashlyn Thompson started putting the ball into play, her service time lasted until 22-7.
A hard hit ball at the net by Kylee Dodge got Thatcher back on the road for the final three points to get the win at 25-7.
In the final game the Eagles kept their foot on the gas pedal and roared past Ironwood, 15-4. ALA called time-out but could never slow down the Lady Eagles who continued to outrun ALA to the 25-10 final score in the final game.
Game scores for their win over Florence weren't available as of press time.