The Mt. Graham Little League has wrapped up its regular season. The Haralson Tire Dbacks lost 8-4 to the Willcox Dbacks Monday night during the Majors Division Championship game. In the Minors Division, AZTech Roofing and Restoration took home first place and Sorensen Financial took second place honors.
