WILLCOX — A short week, penalties and costly turnovers were just the ingredients that caused the Cowboys to lose another close game.
The visiting Morenci Wildcats defeated the Willcox Cowboys, 14-6, on Thursday night.
“For this short week, we just rested up over the weekend and watched film and didn’t do anything different in practice to get prepared for this short week,” said, Morenci’s Carlos Bray. “Tonight, everyone did their job, and that’s what we all did. If we just stick to that everything will be fine and will be a very hard team to beat.”
Willcox’s opening drive started off good and then turned very bad. Willcox took the ball down the field with ease against the Morenci defense.
On third down, Cowboys Caiden Hall threw a slant pass to Ayden Fuentes that got a first down and more, that abruptly ended when the Wildcats’ Carlos Bray caused and recovered a fumble on the Cowboys 21-yard line.
That Cowboys turnover led to a Wildcats touchdown, when Brandon Blair connected with Maddux Martinez on a 17-yard touchdown pass to end the first quarter with Morenci up, 7-0.
On the Cowboys second offensive possession, they brought the ball all the way down to the red zone, until Bray intercepted the ball in the endzone.
The Cowboys defense was able to force a Wildcats punt late in second quarter, which lead to a 3-yard touchdown run by Ote Allsup that got the Cowboys on the scoreboard. That took the game into halftime with a 7-6 Wildcats lead.
To start the second half, it didn’t take long for Morenci to put the dagger into Willcox’s heart, when Bray took it to the house for a 35-yard touchdown run giving Morenci a 14-6 lead.
After the Wildcats touchdown, the Cowboys had no answer for the Wildcats defense.
“Tonight, I think us struggling (was) led up to us not showing up to practice this week, and playing on a short week and just not coming prepared tonight,” said Willcox’s Allsup.
The Willcox Cowboys (1-2) will look to bounce back when they host the San Manuel Miners (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.
The Morenci Wildcats (2-1) will look for their first home win when they take on the Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devils (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.