THATCHER — With six teams, Thatcher held its first multi meet of the season Wednesday.
While every team wrestled hard, it was Morenci who took home the team victory for the night in another dominating performance.
Morenci blanked Pima, 74-0; beat Willcox, 63-12; and blanked San Carlos, 84-0.
The No.2 ranked Wildcats took down the No. 3 ranked St. John’s, 39-36, on Tuesday evening.
“We did good but there are some things, of course, we can work on and improve on in practice like technical wise,” said Morenci’s Jaeden Seballos.
The Cowboys vs. Wildcats match is what decided first and second place. The Wildcats came out on fire, pinning the first three Cowboys. Wildcats’ Cody Torres took down No. 1-ranked Kolby Flowers, winning, 10-1.
“We did really good tonight. We have a really young team but they’re really starting to come on and put the moves together. We just need to build their gas tanks and get a few more wins under their belt,” Flowers said.
Thatcher and Pima had good moments during the event, but both also saw issues that need to be worked on. Their match determined third and fourth places, and it was host Thatcher that was able to win the last match in fashionable style.
“It was a great win here at the end. Overall, I feel as a team we did pretty good. There are some things we can work on and we will get those done in the wrestling room,” said Thatcher’s James Green.
Thatcher will travel to Show Low for the Show Low Witt Duals on Friday, Dec. 13, starting at 2 p.m.