THATCHER — After the first half of game one Friday night, it was Yavapai Roughriders hitting back anything that got near their side floor, while the Gila Monsters couldn’t defend their side of the net with a tarp.
After the game, Monsters coach Shari Kay took the team off the court to a nondisclosed location for a discussion about the team’s performance against the now 7-0 in conference Roughriders.
The opening game looked like the Gila Monsters would run away with it. With a 12-5 open lead, the Gila Monsters were playing a near-perfect game. Picking up all the digs, EAC was sparkling, while Yavapai could not find a way to defense the EAC hitters at the net.
“It was a long road trip; and after half of the first game, our team gritted it out and came back strong,” Yavapai coach Zachary Shaver said. “After that, our service was key; and low errors really brought the team together.”
The Roughriders were still not on their game but turned up the emotion and started a comeback even after EAC’s Haley Cummard had a huge block for a score to make it 18-11, followed by a smash at the net by Kori Diego.
Despite the back-to-back score, the Roughriders had already shaken off the long ride across the state and began performing at a level that reflected their perfect conference record.
Even when Jessica Sherwood and Diego put up a strong double net block to make it 21-14, Yavapai just kept coming.
That’s when the wheels fell off for the Monsters for the game and the night. Yavapai rallied to win, 25-23.
Still reeling from the loss, EAC quickly found itself behind, 4-1, in game two. EAC got within 1 but then gave up 5 straight points. Yavapai was scoring two-for-one and grabbed the win, 25-17.
Game three was a nightmare for the Gila Monsters. Before Eastern could buck up and find some heart, the Monsters found themselves down, 10-1. The game ended with Yavapai winning, 25-20.
“We wanted to come here and give them a run for their money,” the Roughriders’ Annie Heart said. “Once we put the first half of game one out of our heads, we played well and had fun.”
The loss dashes any hopes for postseason play for the Monsters.
Because the Guitteau Gymnasium on the campus of Eastern Arizona College is not yet ready to be reoccupied after a remodel due to broken pipes, Eastern’s next three home games will be played at the Norma Bellamy Gym on the campus of Safford High School.
EAC plays SAGU American Indian College on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and Pima Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 16. All games start at 7 p.m.
EAC is11-12 overall, 2-6 in conference, with a home record of 1-3, away 2-6 and neutral 8-3.