SAFFORD — Former Safford Bulldog Kodak Zach, now a junior at Warner Pacific University, has his wrestling goals set and will do whatever it takes to accomplish them.
Zach’s goal is getting his hand raised at the podium as he strives at being a student-athlete.
“I feel it’s just been a learning experience more than anything. Seeing improvement in my skills over the last couple of years has been satisfying. But the main goal is on the podium at nationals,” said Zach.
Zach, whose major is in social work, has put his all into collegiate wrestling.
“My major is social work, and I plan on getting my masters in social work. Career-wise, I was thinking of working in reentry programs for convicted felons or looking into being a probation officer.”
Being a student-athlete is a job of its own, a year-round gig that’s hard to manage, but Zach is all in and willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish his goals.
“The hardest part is having to balance working, practice and school all at once; needing food stamps to get groceries, all because most of my money from my paycheck goes to the portion of the rent I pay and other bills. But at the end of the day, you got to do what you got to.”
To compete with the best, one has to stay at their best during the season and the off-season. “After season, I take about a week break and then I’m lifting and (doing) wrestling practices with my teammates throughout the summer.”
This season, Zach came close to his wrestling goal as he reached the semifinal round in conference but then suffered a separated shoulder. Zach finished the season with a 27-11 record and led the team in technical falls.
Wrestling at Safford High School has helped Zach in many ways, as well as preparing him to wrestle in college.
“Honestly, it’s from Herman and B.B. Andrews. Having them as coaches had a huge change on (my) mindset. Herman always invested a lot into his coaching with us and helped us get into school. He was always there when we wrestled, even at the big tournaments in Iowa and North Dakota. Even now, Herm checks up on me throughout the season. He was in my corner when I was in wrestling in Vegas this last April.”