Imagine postponing your college graduation because there are not enough precepting nurses to mentor you and fulfill the Arizona State Board of Nursing requirements.
Today, the scarce number of precepting nurses in hospitals is a harsh reality for nursing students and programs in Arizona. House Bill 2691, which recently passed the Arizona House of Representatives, is a bill to address nurse education, nurse clinical rotations, licensed nurse training and a preceptor grant program.
The nurse and health-care worker shortages continue to cripple Arizona’s health-care organizations, putting a strain on the existing workforce and affecting the health of our community. More than ever, the demand for health-care professionals, from nurses to certified nurse assistants and mental health staff, is rapidly growing.
“The Cochise County Community Health Needs Assessment identifies access to good, quality employment as a critical community health need,” said Julia Strange, Benson Hospital CEO. “Investing in health-care workforce development is good for local health-care providers and critical to the long-term economic development of our communities.”
Cochise College President Dr. J.D. Rottweiler issued the following statement regarding the House Committee’s passage of HB2691.
“Cochise College thanks the Arizona House of Representatives members for supporting HB2691 to fund enhancing Arizona’s health-care workforce. The bill prioritizes the college’s commitment to raising awareness of social issues like the health-care worker shortages and providing accessible educational opportunities for meaningful careers like nursing and allied health.”
The health-care workforce bill has received overwhelming support from Cochise College and local health-care community partners.
“Passing this bill into law is absolutely necessary. We have done all we can to retain the great health-care professionals who care for patients in our hospitals,” said Robert Seamon, CEO of Copper Queen Community Hospital. “Our valued partnership with educators to bring new talent into the health-care workforce will be critical in the years ahead.”
In January, Arizona ranked among the nation’s critically understaffed hospitals with anticipated shortages growing and jeopardizing access to care in our communities, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Mo Sheldon, CEO of Northern Cochise Community Hospital, said, “Increasing the opportunities to educate additional nurses in rural communities and the likelihood that they will serve their local areas is essential to our hospitals.”
Shaun Phillips, CEO of Canyon Vista Medical Center, added, “Our clinical staff members are a vital part of our workforce, and we are working every day to attract, develop and retain high-performing talent at our hospitals. Staffing in the current environment continues to be a challenge for most hospitals — and we are not immune.”
Together, we must continue to address the issues affecting rural Arizona and advocate in relieving the state’s health-care workforce needs by supporting HB2691.
“Our valued partnership with educators to bring new talent into the health-care workforce will be critical in the years ahead,” said Robert Seamon, CEO of Copper Queen Community Hospital. “It is now time for the state to step in with this comprehensive solution for Arizona. We cannot meet our state’s current health-care needs and meet the needs of a rapidly growing population if we don’t invest in training more health-care workers.”
Dr. J.D. Rottweiler, Cochise College president; Julia Strange, Benson Hospital CEO; Shaun Phillips, Canyon Vista Medical Center CEO; Robert Seamon, Copper Queen Community Hospital CEO; Mo Sheldon, Northern Cochise Community Hospital CEO