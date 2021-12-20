Tamales are synonymous with the holidays, but prices on meat and other ingredients have driven up the cost during the pandemic for buyers and sellers. It hit hard last year and hasn’t let up in 2021.
For tamale makers across the state, the tradition lives on and they have found that despite having to raise prices, locals are willing to pay a little more to keep getting their holiday favorite.
Safford seller
Mi Casa Tortilla has been a staple for tortillas in Safford for years.
Along with homemade masa, tortilla chips and other items, they sell tamales year-round.
Business Manager Manny Gonzales said that as a tortilla factory, not everyone realizes they can get tamales anytime they want or that they can shop in the store. But the holidays definitely cause a huge uptick in tamale orders.
“A lot of people don’t expect a business to sell them year round because it’s such a seasonal hot commodity,” he said. “During the holidays, it’s a significant increase in productivity and sales, everything. The demand is through the roof.”
Gonzales said his family took over the business 10 years ago and in his time as manager he has seen holiday tamale orders start earlier and earlier.
In the past, people began ordering around Thanksgiving and now it starts in October.
Gonzales said they fared better than many during the pandemic because they are a food manufacturer, though they saw many delays on items.
“By the time the holiday season came about some people were starting to get in the flow of life in the pandemic and we had no decline in sales,” he said. “Tamales and tortillas we were selling out and we were closing early most days because we couldn’t keep up with demand. All the products we use, there was a shortage of everything and delays.”
This year, it’s been price increases.
“With the supplies and ingredients we use, the prices quite literally doubled and it’s been a battle for sure,” he said. “It’s been nine-and-a-half years before we raised the prices of tortillas and it was the first year we said we can’t do it anymore.”
With tamales, no price hike. But Gonzales said if high prices continue, they will have to raise the cost eventually.
They are selling a dozen of the red or green tamales for $22.
He said they expected the price of meat to go up, but the cost of lard jumping was a surprise. They used to pay $34 for about 50 pounds and now it’s $88.
Corn went up, too.
“Our masa, we make it fresh here and we buy the corn from a nearby corn farm in Elfrida,” he said. “Even the price of corn with them went up a few dollars.”
He said they are still getting the word out that they have tamales all year, and while they have loyal customers, many are still learning they do more than wholesale.
“People don’t have to wait for the holidays to get their tamale fix,” he said. “Despite the fact that we have a couple different kinds of tamales, nothing exceeds the popularity of the red chili pork; that’s what folks have memories tied to.”
Slight increases
Sara Gastelum’s food truck, Ice Shack, is in Sahuarita. They have become known for their seasonal tamales.
Gastelum said their red tamales are what most people are seeking out this year; they also have chicken, corn and even pineapple tamales. She said their tamale season has kicked off with a bang despite the challenges.
“Always as soon as we start posting we get swamped with orders,” she said. “It’s our amazing community. We have had so many of the same customers for years and they keep asking every time.”
December orders typically October and November combined. Early indications for this year are positive.
“We still have yet to see, but I think it’s coming along pretty good,” she said.
She was thankful for continued support, though they did have to raise prices due to the increase in costs.
“Everything has gone up considerably and we always try to keep prices low,” she said. “We don’t want to shock the customers with the price, but we did have to increase our price just a tiny bit, by $1 or $2 a dozen. We really try to be fair with our customers.”
They are selling a dozen this year for $17.
According to the Bureau of Labor, the cost of beef went up 20% from October 2020 to October 2021.
Mom and daughter
Monica Míreles also lives in Sahuarita and sells the tamales her mother, Ana Valenzuela, makes in Tucson.
Valenzuela has been making the tamales since 2007.
“She originally got the recipe from my great-grandmother Mariana Vasquez,” Míreles said. “My mother, Ana, sells her tamales at Tucson Estates. A lot of people know her as Ana’s Tamales, and I live here in Sahuarita and also get some orders for her.”
Míreles said so far the year has been slow compared to prior to the pandemic, something she said might have to do with the minor price increase.
“The prices did go up in all the ingredients and we also had to raise our prices to $20 a dozen or $10 for half a dozen,” she said.
For her, the tradition of preparing tamales with her family is something she looks forward to every year.
“We have a tradition, on every Christmas Eve our whole family gets together and we make red beef chile tamales and that is usually what we have for dinner that night,” she said. “It’s a beautiful tradition to wait for midnight to celebrate Christmas and hug each family member and enjoy the smell of the tamales cooking and to see the excitement on everybody’s face when they are finally done and ready to eat.”
Special requests
This year, Amanda Martinez Scott gave Míreles’ tamales a try. She buys tamales every holiday season and said not as many people seemed to be selling tamales over the last couple of years.
She turns to Facebook and parking lot vendors to find them.
“I buy a dozen from those I see selling,” she said. “My family loves food so trying them is important, then we order a lot of our favorites.”
As long as someone will make them to her specific liking, she’ll buy from them.
She has noticed a price increase, one she is willing to pay.
“The price went up last year on average and so far this year seems to be the same with the couple I have found,” she said. “Last year, some didn’t have as much meat in them and I figured they did this to not raise the price too much.”
The tradition
Another seller in Sahuarita, Karem Ale Martinez, said her family has been making tamales for years.
“My mom has been making tamales since she was a little girl and it’s a recipe that has been in the family for generations,” she said. “I’m more of a helper for her.”
Ale Martinez and her mom just started selling tamales out of their home a couple months ago, and are still working on building a customer base.
They are selling a dozen for $18 and half dozen for $10.
“The meat and everything else went up and we’re trying to keep our prices the same,” she said. “We’re hoping everything stays the same price for now so we won’t be forced to go up on our prices.”
Their red beef tamales have been the most requested, though Martinez prefers green chili and cheese herself.
“The smell when they’re cooking is the best for sure,” she said. “It brings us back to our hometown back in Jalisco, Mexico, where we are from and we enjoy hearing how much people have liked our tamales. It brings such joy.”