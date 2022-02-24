Purchase Access

It was an unfortunate end to the season for Thatcher’s boys basketball team as they lost 59-53 to Valley Christian on Tuesday in the 3A playoff quarterfinals.

Thatcher was well-represented in the 3A South Central all-region team as Bradley Curtis earned a spot on the first team.

Hudson Griffin earned second team honors while Tanner Palmer earned defensive player of the year.

TJ Reed earned honorable mention.

On the girl’s side, Haley Nicholas and Ashlyn Thompson earned all-region first team spots this season.

Aubrey Pace and Jade Griffin earned second team honors for Thatcher.

Girl’s coach Dennis Griffin won coach of the year while Olivia Lunt earned defensive player of the year for the Eagles.

