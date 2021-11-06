The Thatcher Middle School 7th and 8th grade football teams finished their season in strong fashion against the Pima Roughriders on Wednesday, October 27.
Most of Thatcher’s 32 7th graders and 28 8th graders made the trip to Pima. The double header started off with the undefeated Thatcher Eagles’ 7th grade team facing off against a tough Pima Roughrider team whose only loss was to Thatcher earlier in the season. Thatcher scored on their opening drive when Brig Romney took the handoff on a jet sweep, taking it to the house. After a great defensive stop, Thatcher scored again on a quick pitch to Brig. Thatcher scored a third time on a quarterback keeper as Tuf Taylor took the ball up the middle to bring the score to 18-0. All of the extra point attempts were stopped by a tough Pima defense. Pima came back strong with Gilbert Bryce taking the snap from center and racing around the left end approximately 40 yards for a touchdown. Thatcher came back to score on an inside counter. The final score of the game was the result of a hard hit by Thatcher’s Josh Jones on the Pima running back that caused the ball to fly in the air and into the hands of Ian Sweet who took it 15 yards to the endzone. The final score was 30-6. Ethan Hayes, Teagan Damron, and Wyatt Reyes had some great tackles during the game. Sterling Talley and the offensive line were the power behind the offensive attack. The TMS 7th grade team finished with an undefeated record of 8-0, winning the conference championship.
After a six-minute break, the TMS 8th grade football team took the field against the Roughriders. After stopping Pima on their first possession, the Eagles scored on a 40-yard pass play from Isaac Palmer to Chad Johnson on just their second play from scrimmage. The two-point conversion failed. Thatcher scored again late in the first quarter following a beautiful 45-yard pass across the middle from Palmer to Johnson, who took the ball down to the 5-yard line. After some great defensive stops by Pima, Thatcher’s Dylan Riney found the endzone as he took the ball around the right side on a jet sweep. Johnson took the ball in on a quarterback keeper up the middle for the 2-point conversion. The Eagles scored again in the first half on a great fake jet sweep, with Johnson taking the ball up the middle to pay dirt. Johnson’s pass to Braden Bryce was good in the back corner of the endzone for the 2-point conversion, bringing the score to 22-0 as the half came to an end. The Eagle offensive line led by Noah Rasmussen at center, Kannon Windsor, Steven Maldonado, Brock Titus, Travis Larson, Zach Wortman, Collin Berryhill and several others who rotated in, did an excellent job protecting the quarterback and not allowing any sacks. Landon Robbins was a strength as the blocking back while also having some good runs. Dylan Riney was the backbone of the eagle defense at middle linebacker.
The second half was a battle as both teams fought valiantly. Pima had the first opportunity to score as a roughrider hauled in a tipped pass returning it deep into Thatcher territory. The Eagle defense was up to the task with Cooper Peck, Zach Wortman, Brodyn Haskins, Travis Larson, and others putting up a great defensive front. Brock Titus had a great sack on the quarterback that helped stuff the Roughrider offense. As the fourth quarter wound down, Pima’s running back made a great 40-yard run, cutting through the Eagle defense before Ryan Jones finally brought him down around the 5-yard line. Pima got down to the 1-yard line, but the eagle front made a great defensive push to keep the Roughriders out of the endzone. The game ended 22-0 in favor of the Eagles.
The Thatcher Middle School 8th grade football team completed an exceptional season with a 6-1 record and finished as conference co-champions, sharing that honor with the Morenci Wildcats. Thatcher defeated Morenci 42-14 early in the season with Morenci taking the second game last week in a hard-fought battle that came down to the fourth quarter, but ended 12-0 in favor of the Wildcats. Morenci and Thatcher share the 8th grade conference championship. It will be fun to watch these athletes as they continue on to high school competition in 2022.
The Thatcher Middle School football program is coached by Forester Flake, Spencer Lamoreaux, Phil McBride, Jacob Robbins, Michael Romney, Kody Taylor with Jett Skousen as manager and Tye Stewart as the Thatcher Middle School principal. McBride expressed his appreciation for being able to work with such great, respectful young men, who always put forth their best efforts.
“We have a great coaching staff that worked together to coach 60 middle school kids with the goal of helping each young man improve throughout the season,” said McBride. “Our priorities were 1) respect, 2) education, followed by 3) football in that order.”
As a coaching staff, we would like to thank the communities of Morenci, Pima, Safford, and Thatcher, school administration, and parents for their support of youth athletics during this football season.