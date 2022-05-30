For more than 40 years, the Safford “Desert Rats” have gathered along with the Gila Honor Guard and the community at the Gila Valley Memorial Gardens on Memorial Day weekend.
Officially known as Special Forces Association, Chapter XXII, the group assembles for this annual tradition to honor fallen soldiers with a focus on who chapter President Dan DuRocher refers to as the chapter’s namesake, Walter “Bruce” Foote, as well as others who have made “the ultimate sacrifice” for their country.
Foote was the first Green Beret from Arizona killed in Vietnam. The 2022 service held Saturday continued the tradition of honor and respect, but was missing a faithful friend.
Foote and longtime best friend Bailey Low Stauffer both graduated from Safford High School and later joined the military. Foote became a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces and Stauffer served as a U.S. Army Ranger. Foote did not make it home alive while Stauffer, who survived Vietnam, participated year after year in the memorial honoring his friend. Stauffer died in April; the two are buried just a few yards apart.
As is tradition, a wreath was placed at Foote’s grave followed by a 21-gun salute. Michael Ruiz of the Gila Valley Honor Guard played the “Taps” during Saturday’s service. Foote’s sister, Dianne Layton of Litchfield Park, and Stauffer’s widow, Eileen Stauffer of Safford, were present to share in the memorial.
“It does honor Bruce, but it honors all of them,” Layton said. “I think we have gotten away from honoring our veterans as we should. I hope they do it (here) for a long time.”
Eileen Stauffer attended Safford High School with the men and said they were best friends.
Foote died in action March 6, 1970, when an enemy force attacked his designated landing zone. He stayed in place, requesting and adjusting helicopter gunship strikes until the gunships ran out of ammunition and were withdrawing.
Wounded and unable to move, Foote continued to place suppressive fire on the enemy until they overtook his position.
He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his actions.
He also received the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Parachute Badge, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with campaign stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with service bar and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.