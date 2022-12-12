Santa Claus and the Grinch appeared to have worked out some sort of the ride-share arrangement during Saturday's Christmas Light Parade in Duncan. The theme of this year's parade was "Christmas in Whoville."
PHOTO DUNCAN WALKER
Maggie Hansen and Russel Hott enjoy a sweet treat during Saturday afternoon's Christmas on the Old West Highway in Duncan.
PHOTO DUNCAN WALKER
A costumed Temperance Calloway works a vendor's booth during Christmas on the Old West Highway, on Saturday in Duncan.
PHOTO DUNCAN WALKER
An emergency vehicle glows as it travels down the street during Duncan's annual Light Parade on Saturday.
PHOTO DUNCAN WALKER
It's was all about illumination during Saturday's Light Parade in Duncan.
Folks from all over Greenlee and Graham counties were in Duncan Saturday for holiday shopping, snowball fights, elaborately lit floats, bouncy castles and high spirits.
The occasion was the town's annual Christmas on the Old West Highway, followed by a Light Parade.
Events before the parade had something for everybody. Every shop on Main Street had customers shopping, vendors busy making signature food and handmade crafts, and the field of man-made snow proved quite popular.
As the sun went down the party had only barely begun. The entire strip the town's main drag was occupied by people watching the parade. They and the surrounding area were illuminated by red and blue fire truck lights, followed by their screaming sirens.
The theme of this year's parade was "Christmas in Whoville." The parade showcased a variety of Christmas characters with intricate attention to detail. Each float was unique whether it used strings of lights, large inflatable decorations, group choirs in costume, or traditional Christmas music to invoke the spirit of the season.