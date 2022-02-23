After a lengthy delay and just days before the deadline, the state Legislature has finally done the right thing and waived the education expenditure limit for this year. Not doing so would have immediately slashed $1.1 billion from school districts across Arizona.
The expenditure limit issue was caused by fewer students in classrooms the prior year due to the pandemic, not by any action or inaction taken by local districts.
While members from both parties came together for the two-thirds majority needed to waive the limit, three familiar Republicans found themselves in the minority, instead voting to withhold funds from schools that had already been approved via last year’s budget.
Cochise County’s Sen. David Gowan, along with Reps. Gail Griffin and Lupe Diaz, all voted against raising the limit.
Had these three — who could soon be representing this part of the state — had their way, local school districts could have been forced to reduce staff, slash salaries, eliminate programs and repairs, or make other cuts just to survive through the rest of the year.
Some local schools would have even faced having to close completely had the funding not been restored.
Although Arizona’s $4,400 per student spending level is one of the lowest in the country, along with our standardized test scores and other benchmarks for educational success, our three elected officials apparently believe that investing in our children’s future isn’t worth it.
For years, both sides have been playing political football with education, with the ideological fight between the explosive expansion of private and charter schools and the push for more support for public schools at the forefront of the debate.
And with the onset of the pandemic, school boards have now become battlegrounds as parents push for more control while local officials attempt to implement measures that will keep the most students and staff safe and in the classroom.
But no matter which way one may lean politically, everyone should be able to agree that threatening to take away educational funding that was already approved does nothing to address the myriad issues our school systems face in Arizona.
While the Legislature acted on the issue with less than a week until the deadline, it should have never come to that. The issue with the expenditure limit was known for months, and yet the politicians chose to wait — and force school districts to come up with contingency plans — before eventually doing what they claimed they were planning to do all along.
Money will not solve all of the problems that education in our state faces. A complete, unbiased review and assessment of both the public and private systems to determine where successes can be found and what practices are leading toward those achievements would go a long way to finding solutions.
Dangling a Damocles sword over school districts via threats to withhold funding in the hopes of spurning action not only does a disservice to our educators, but adds unneeded doubts in the minds of students and parents, including those considering moving to our state.
Do Sen. Gowan and Reps. Griffin and Diaz care about our children’s future? Based on their most recent votes, the answer to that question is unclear.