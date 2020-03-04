By Jennifer Colby/ Special to the Arizona Range News
Trash bags, carpeting, countertops. These are things already being made out of recycled plastics, but if one Willcox High School senior has her way, we'll soon be driving on the stuff.
In fact, thanks to Dakota Finley, a 4,800 square-foot lot at Willcox High School has been paved with a new material she created called Plasphalt.
The project began when Finley--a sophomore at its inception--sought to take action against the mass waste of non-biodegradable materials. She studied how plastics are recycled into everyday products and had an idea to reuse it on a grand scale: our roadways.
After two years of research and testing with her science teacher, Ty White, and the WHS science club, Plasphalt was created.
“She mixed up a recipe working with CMT Laboratories in Tucson and K E&G Construction in Sierra Vista where she’s substituting plastic for the rock aggregate. During planning, Dakota found that while HDPE has an elevated melting point compared to many plastics, she found during testing that it started softening around 300 degrees. It’s safe to mix in and won’t melt into the bitumen. You can use a much higher percentage to reduce plastic waste,” White said.
Plastic is already melted into road-surfacing mixtures, but Finley’s invention includes additional, unmelted plastic into its composition to replace 7.5 percent of the rock aggregate.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, just one-fourth of manufactured plastic is recycled. Finley hopes that Plasphalt could be the first step of a local, eco-friendly movement--one that was sparked from within. “Not only is this a community service project, so it gives something nice for teachers, but it’s going to help our whole environment in general,” said Finley. “Hopefully it holds up better and lasts longer.”
After graduating from WHS this spring, Finley plans to attend Future Docs Abroad in Vietnam before studying at the University of Arizona’s Honors College in the fall. She will major in chemistry and biology with future plans of becoming a pediatric orthopedic specialist.